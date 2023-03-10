Improve rugby venues

Kakamega comes alive today when Kenya’s two dominant rugby clubs, Kabras Sugar and KCB, meet in the Kenya Cup final at the Kakamega Showground.

Kabras Sugar have been in the Kenya Cup final for the past eight successive seasons, winning only in the 2015/2016 and 2021/2022 seasons.

KCB, who have won Kenya Cup titles eight times, lifted the top trophy four years in a row, before losing it last year.

What makes today’s final more enticing is the fact that the two finalists have met in the title game five times, with KCB reigning supreme on all occasions.

KCB come into the final injured after Kabras handed them a 29-23 defeat at Ruaraka two weeks ago to complete the regular season unbeaten in 11 outings.

The two sides have shown commitment and dedication in their preparation for the final, and we want to believe the organisation around today’s final is perfect.

Hosting the Kenya Cup final comes with logistical challenges, as the facilities are stretched due to the expected huge fans turnout.

That was seen when the Kakamega Showground hosted the Kenya Cup final for the first time in the 2018/2019 season, when more than 5,000 fans were barred from accessing the already full arena. That final was poorly organised, with fans storming the venue, making award presentations impossible.

The 2021 final was hosted at the Nandi Bearers Club, where basic amenities like rest rooms, changing rooms for the players, evacuation ambulances and media facilities were not in place.

Rugby teams have been facing challenges over the years in terms of poor infrastructure and weak support systems.

Good facilities play a critical role in the development of the game hence only suitable grounds should host such finals.

Last-minute preparations for today’s final turned the Kakamega Showground match venue into a construction site, which should not be the case.