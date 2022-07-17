Improve rugby standards

It’s back to the drawing board for Kenya Simbas once again after the national rugby team fell short in their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign, losing to Namibia 36-0 in the African qualifiers in France on July 10.

They have a last chance to qualify at the November 6-18 Repechage tournament in Dubai but it will be difficult compared to the African qualifiers.

Kenya will face Portugal, United States and the loser of the Asia/Pacific play-off between Tonga and Hong Kong at the Repechage. Namibia joins 17 other qualifiers so far for the 2023 World Cup due September 8 to October 28 in France.

Simbas played well in the first 20 minutes but lost the better part of the game as Namibia dominated to show pedigree in all facets of play. Not scoring against a team it beat 29-22 in the Africa qualifiers in 2014 to almost advance to the 2015 Rugby World Cup is manifestation of Kenya’s falling rugby standards.

The ball is now in Kenya Rugby Union’s (KRU) court to chart the path for the local sport if the country is to challenge for the World Cup. Kenya’s participation in Vodacom Cup in 2014 and this year’s maiden show at Currie Cup First Division, both in South Africa, proved critical in refining its style of play.

KRU need to get more Currie Cup and other international fixtures to keep the Simbas busy and better prepared for the next World Cup qualifiers. KRU should strike partnerships with schools, right from primary level, where talent should be identified and nurtured from the age of six.

These partnerships should be extended to corporate bodies to fund rugby with established teams too being encouraged to enhance their age group competitions.