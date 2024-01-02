Improve prisons officers’ housing

Prisons officers, who generally do a good job of looking after inmates, have always been given a raw deal in terms of housing. They certainly deserve better as, in many prisons, they are housed in makeshift tin shacks that are terrible both in warm and cold weather.

These employees of the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) have for too long lived in squalid conditions with their families. In many places, the inmates they guard are somewhat better off as they are held in jails that are in permanent buildings. The only advantage the officers enjoy is that they are free.

The indignity of the prisons officers’ housing makes their lives unpleasant. The indecent accommodation is a mockery of the tough job they do every day, contributing immensely to the correction of prisoners.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has revealed how the officers are literally in prison, enduring inhumane accommodation. An audit of the housing that sampled 17 prisons found that there are only 3,894 permanent units for 23,831 officers.

In these stations, life is almost unbearable for the officers with their bosses confirming the adverse effect on their performance. There is no privacy for families. Junior officers are accommodated in shanties that include tiny iron-sheet structures and timber houses. Many have no piped water and are the epitome of poor sanitation.

This is, indeed, a violation of these officers’ constitutional right to decent, accessible and adequate housing, in line with the KPS Service Charter. They live in mud or other dilapidated housing with leaking roofs, broken windows and doors and run-down amenities.

There is, however, good news. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has given an assurance that police and prisons officers and National Youth Service personnel will get a 40 per cent salary increase from January 1.