Improve party primaries to boost our democracy

The chaotic scenes and violence that have marred the party primaries for the August 9 General Election have proved that there is still work to do to fully democratise these vital organisations. These are the key vehicles for those aspiring for leadership.

While it is true that there is an opening for independent candidates, it is quite minimal, hence the need to strengthen the political parties. The numerous complaints of rigging in the nominations also stem from the glaring lack of capacity to ensure transparency and accountability.

Nominations provide an opportunity for the regeneration of leadership, if they are free and fair. The biggest snag is that the primaries are managed by interested parties. It would be expecting too much for the party leaders to allow themselves to be beaten by newcomers. What cannot be ignored, though, is the fact that parties are funded by taxpayers .

It is also true that the parties have faced challenges that even the well-resourced Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has struggled with during elections.

Choosing candidates

It was, indeed, quite ambitious of the political parties to run the nominations on the same day throughout the country. They should next time consider staggering the primaries in several zones to enable as many people as possible to participate in choosing candidates.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have done fairly well, but there were some glaring shortcomings. One is the handing of direct tickets to certain candidates. This is a reward to party stalwarts, cronies or relatives of some of the leaders. It is a travesty of justice and highly undemocratic.

It is the highhandedness of leaders of the mainstream parties that has led to the proliferation of briefcase entities, some of which hawk nomination certificates.