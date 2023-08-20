Improve our volleyball

The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) executives elected on Saturday certainly have their work cut out for them with expectations all round extremely high.

Newly elected federation president Charles Nyaberi has the herculean task of fitting into the big shoes left by Waithaka Kioni, who steered the country’s volleyball steadily in his 25 years of service.

Kioni, who passed on in April, raised Kenya’s bar high, especially the women’s game with the national women’s team, Malkia Strikers, dominating the continent, winning five Africa titles besides finishing second four times in the past nine editions of the Women’s African Volleyball Championship.

Malkia made a return to the Olympics at the Tokyo Games in 2021 for the first time since Athens 2004 and has qualified for five of the past six editions of the World Championships.

But while Nyaberi’s team must uphold this fine spell both at continental and global level at all costs, they must also pay attention to the men’s game, which has seen stunted growth.

The national men’s and women’s leagues must also be revamped to attract sponsorship and broadcast revenues. Having regular volleyball competitions broadcast live will not only increase fan interest but also provide good bargaining power for corporate support.

The KVF must also liaise with the national and county governments to improve volleyball facilities with the ultimate target of having indoor arenas. Volleyball is now an indoor sport and our national teams labour in global championships, having trained on outdoor grass courts.