Improve on rugby preps
Kenya’s failure to enter the 2023 Rugby World Cup following elimination from the qualification round in Dubai is not surprising .
On Saturday, Kenya Simbas lost 85-0 to Portugal to wind up a poor outing that had also seen the team lose 68-14 to the USA. That means Friday’s match-up against Hong Kong, who have also been eliminated from the tournament, is a mere formality.
The Portugal loss is the heaviest in Kenya’s Test rugby history and came on the backdrop of many miscalculations.
First, the team squandered a glorious chance to qualify for the World Cup directly via the African qualifiers in France in July.
A 36-0 loss to Namibia blocked that pathway, forcing Kenya to the more challenging final round of qualifiers called repechage.
Secondly, in choosing to send the team on a four-month break soon after it had lost to Namibia in the first round of qualifiers in July, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) seems to have thrown it off-course. It needed training camps and friendly matches.
Preparation for a major tournament should be a continuous and structured, not disjointed, process. Sadly, the team faced a similar challenge before the qualifiers of the 2015 World Cup played in England, the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
The going was bound to be challenging for the 33rd-ranked Simbas at the final round of qualifiers because the team was grouped with superior opponents in USA, which is ranked 17th globally, Portugal (20) and Hong Kong (22).
KRU officials did well to field the team in 2022 Currie Cup before the African qualifiers for the Rugby World Cup and we expect Kenya to play in more of such tournaments if the team is to register marked improvement. The union must wake up to the reality that the team needs preparation for tournaments.