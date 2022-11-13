Improve on rugby preps

Kenya’s failure to enter the 2023 Rugby World Cup following elimination from the qualification round in Dubai is not surprising .

On Saturday, Kenya Simbas lost 85-0 to Portugal to wind up a poor outing that had also seen the team lose 68-14 to the USA. That means Friday’s match-up against Hong Kong, who have also been eliminated from the tournament, is a mere formality.

The Portugal loss is the heaviest in Kenya’s Test rugby history and came on the backdrop of many miscalculations.

First, the team squandered a glorious chance to qualify for the World Cup directly via the African qualifiers in France in July.

A 36-0 loss to Namibia blocked that pathway, forcing Kenya to the more challenging final round of qualifiers called repechage.

Secondly, in choosing to send the team on a four-month break soon after it had lost to Namibia in the first round of qualifiers in July, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) seems to have thrown it off-course. It needed training camps and friendly matches.

Preparation for a major tournament should be a continuous and structured, not disjointed, process. Sadly, the team faced a similar challenge before the qualifiers of the 2015 World Cup played in England, the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The going was bound to be challenging for the 33rd-ranked Simbas at the final round of qualifiers because the team was grouped with superior opponents in USA, which is ranked 17th globally, Portugal (20) and Hong Kong (22).