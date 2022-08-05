Improve men’s volleyball

Over the years, Kenya’s national men’s volleyball team has been living in the shadows of their female compatriots on the international scene.

Unlike the ‘Malkia Strikers’, who have made a huge impact on the continent, winning a record nine African titles, the best performance so far by the men’s side, ‘Wafalme’, is third place at the 2011 African Games in Mozambique.

However, the just-concluded men’s Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs without a doubt brought forth quality players who should muscle for the top honours on the continent.

General Service Unit (GSU) defended their league title for the fifth time in a row after a 3-1 win against vibrant Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) as newcomers TrailBlazers defeated 2016 champions Kenya Prisons to finish third in the four-team event.

GSU and KPA automatically booked slots for the African Clubs Championship scheduled for April next year and TrailBlazers will join them on an invitational basis.

Continental Championships

While GSU’s dominance in the national league is unmatched, they have failed to sparkle at the African Clubs Championship.

GSU will be making a return to the continental scene after missing last year’s edition due to financial constraints.

The paramilitary side finished ninth in their last appearance in Egypt and they will be keen to improve on this next year.

KPA will be making their third appearance and should cash in on experience while it could be too much to ask of little-known TrailBlazers to impress on their continental debut.

With the continental tournament just under one year away, early preparations are important as the success of our club volleyball will spur growth in the national team’s game.

Kenya finished ninth at the last edition of the Nations Championship in Rwanda last year, an indication of the hard work that needs to be put in concerning ‘Wafalme’.