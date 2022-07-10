Improve local tennis

The historic performance by Kenya’s junior tennis sensation Anjela Okutoyi at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on Saturday is a clear manifestation of Kenya’s potential in the sport. Her victory shows that Kenyan youth have potential to perform well in racquet games, and other marginalised sports if they get the much-needed support by way of equipment and facilities.

Okutoyi teamed up with Rose Marie Nijkamp from the Netherlands to beat Canadian duo of Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko 3-6, 6-4, and 11-9 in the final of Wimbledon Open Doubles Junior Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club to become the first Kenyan to win a Grand Slam title. That Kenya’s highest-ranked female tennis player put behind her first round loss in the women’s singles tournament to eventually become the first African to win a Grand Slam event is testament to her determination and mental strength.

Okutoyi’s sterling performance was the pinnacle of a great performances by Kenyan female athletes in the past weeks. Last month, Maxine Wahome became the first female driver to win the WRC3 category for drivers aged 27 and below at the 2022 World Rally Championship Safari Rally. She is the first category winner since Isolde Holderied from Germany won the Group’ ‘N’ Division of the 1994 San Remo Rally in Italy.

Kenya had two women qualify for the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in not-so-familiar events when Winny Chepng’etich (long jump and triple jump) and Margaret Gati (race walk) attained the qualification mark for the biennial competition due August in Cali, Colombia. Chepng’etich is the first woman to compete in the World Athletics Championships in a field event from competitive trials and Gati the first Kenyan woman to qualify for a global race walk.