Improve drainage in the city to curb destruction

Heavy downpours often spell doom across the country with rampant flooding and its catastrophic consequences.

But that should not always be the case as impending rains and floods are predictable and the Kenya Meteorological Department has, in recent years, been turning in accurate forecasts.

If acted on, some of the destruction could be averted.

But most importantly, floods wreak havoc, mocking a lack of preparedness and failure to take comprehensive remedial measures.

Nairobi is where the resources and expertise are concentrated that could yield lasting solutions to forestall some of the mess.

As one of the best cities in Eastern Africa, the continent and the world, it should be more prepared to deal with even what it considered a natural calamity.

After all, the city is not situated in a region that is prone to mighty disasters or in the path of deadly forces such as hurricanes.

At least seven people are feared to have died in floods following a heavy downpour on Sunday night that left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Bearing the brunt of the brute force of nature are almost 1,100 households, especially in the slums.

This brought to the fore the perennial poor drainage problem in the city, which is worse in the informal settlements.

Dumping of waste, which blocks storm drains, has been identified as one of the main causes of the severe flooding.

With the increasing rainfall as one of the consequences of climate change, the clogging of drains unleashes more runoff.

The rivers in the city are also clogged with garbage, waste water from industries and raw sewage, posing a serious health hazard.

There is indiscriminate disposal of solid waste, including soil, construction debris and garbage on water courses, road reserves and sewerage, hampering their proper functioning.

Physical developments need supporting infrastructure such as roads and drains. Preventing floods also involves careful urban planning and construction.