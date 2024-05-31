Improve boxing standards

For the first time since Kenya first participated in the Olympic Games as an independent country 60 years ago, the country will not field a boxer at the global event, which will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The national boxing team ‘Hit Squad’ registered poor results in three qualifier events, locking all the boxers out of the Olympics.

Perhaps the easiest path to the Olympics was the September 9-23 African Qualification tournament held in Dakar, where Kenyan boxers lost their fights.

This was followed by the first World Qualification Tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy, from March 3-11, and the second World Boxing Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand from May 24 - June 2.

In Bangkok, only African Games champion, middleweight Edwin Okong’o and welterweight Peter Abuti reached the second round before being tossed out.

Kenya was once a force to reckon with in major competitions such as the Africa Boxing Championships, African Games, King’s Cup, Commonwealth Games, World Boxing Championships, and at the Olympic Games.

Lack of investment

Since Robert Wangila of Kenya became the first African boxer to win an Olympics gold medal at the 1988 Games in Seoul, the sport has been on a decline.

In 2022, Kenya failed to secure a medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for the first time since the 2002 edition of the Games in Manchester, England.

What has been witnessed over the years is poor leadership, and lack of investment in the sport.

Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) officials, led by Benjamin Musa (treasurer), David Munuhe (secretary) and John Waweru (fixtures secretary) also hold double roles in the team.

Musa is head coach, assisted by Munuhe and Waweru at a time when the team needs highly qualified coaches to perform well.