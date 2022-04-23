Impressive KCSE exam results a major boost

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has released the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results well ahead of the beginning of the school calendar , as he had promised.

The candidates put in an impressive performance, with 1,138 of them scoring a mean grade of A, up from 839 in 2020, while 145,000 got a C+ and above. More than 800,000 candidates sat the exam only several weeks ago, with 145,145 attaining the minimum university entry qualification of Grade C+. It is an improvement over 2020, when 143,140 candidates attained the same grade.

Prof Magoha has shown a remarkable commitment to the efficient management of exams and other school programmes. When the 2021 candidates wrote their papers, he was permanently on the road, visiting the exam centres to inspect and enforce measures to prevent cheating. He also dealt firmly with the few cases of malpractices, assuring all that unlike in the past, there had been no leakage of the papers.

Thanks to his vigilance, the exam management procedures were strictly followed and hence the credible results.

The candidates should be proud of the authentic results they have received, for that is what they deserve. Those who have excelled can proudly prepare to pursue their dream courses. Others can join tertiary colleges and pursue higher national diplomas and later still join institutions of higher learning. For those who did not do well in this exam, this is not the end of the road.

They can seek opportunities to pursue artisan courses. The government has in recent years revamped TVET colleges.

Prof Magoha has been a hands-on minister, leading from the front in the reforms to pave the way for the introduction of the competency-based curriculum.

The CS has led his team in supervision and monitoring of the progress in the construction of classrooms and other facilities for the competency-based curriculum.