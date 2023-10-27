Implement gender report

It is regrettable that two years since the launch of a report of the Ministerial Committee on Gender Welfare in Sports on the causes of gender-based violence in sport, actors in the sector are yet to fully implement its recommendations.

There was a loud uproar when the 2015 World Athletics Cross Country Championships winner, Agnes Tirop, was found murdered at her home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet on October 13, 2021.

Tirop’s estranged husband, Ibrahim Rotich, who is the prime suspect, is still being held in custody since he denied the murder charges in court.

In January last year, Ms Amina Mohamed, who was Sports Cabinet Secretary at the time, constituted a Ministerial Committee on Gender Welfare in Sports to investigate gender inclusivity in sports, and the root cause of the increased cases of gender-based violence.

The committee, chaired by legendary long distance runner Catherine Ndereba, presented the report to Amina before its launch days later at a conference dubbed “Agnes Tirop Conference” in Mombasa.

The report painted a grim picture of widespread cases of gender-based discrimination and violence in sports.

Participants in the conference, among them athletes, sports officials and administrators, discussed ways of ensuring gender inclusivity in sports, and how to safeguard the welfare and dignity of women in sports.

Afterwards, a committee formed by Athletics Kenya (AK) went on a fact-finding mission across the country in December 2022.