Impeachment bygones, let Meru leaders work

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza must be grateful to the Senate for once again coming to her rescue by quashing her impeachment by Members of the County Assembly. However, she should not be carried away by her victory over her opponents.

The overwhelming vote in the county assembly in both failed attempts to oust her, are an indication that something is amiss. Indeed, she has earned herself the dubious distinction of being the first governor to be impeached twice within roughly a year. This should be food for thought and a moment for soul-searching by her and her supporters.

The Senate dismissed all the seven counts the MCAs used to kick her out. She had been accused of embezzlement of funds, nepotism, contempt of court, illegal appointments, illegally naming a road after her husband, contempt of the assembly and vilification of fellow leaders. The first attempt to depose her last December similarly failed after she was cleared of all the 62 charges against her.

Her success has been interpreted in some quarters as a victory against patriarchy in Meru politics, having fallen out with top male leaders and even the Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders.

Although the Senate verdict is in, there is disappointment among the majority in the county assembly, which could make her work more difficult. Indeed, the governor should now join the Meru leaders, who have called for unity and reconciliation. Indeed, nothing prevents the MCAs from launching a third bid to kick her out of the governor’s mansion. She has been savaged by the two unsuccessful attempts in which a lot of information about her has been made public. She must now work hard to restore confidence in her leadership.