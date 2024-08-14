Impeach as last resort

The impeachment of elected officials is a useful constitutional provision to curb excesses by the people holding public positions.

The intention was not to create a means to intimidate the top officials, including governors and even the President. Indeed, impeachment should always be the last resort, when everything else has failed. It should not be used to settle personal scores.

It is for this reason that the third attempt to oust embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza now feels like a vendetta against someone the people elected in 2022 to lead their county. The members of the county assembly (MCAs) have a democratic right to seek her removal if she has failed to properly discharge her responsibilities, or is guilty of wrongdoing.

However, this new bid is raising eyebrows, hence the need for sanity to prevail in the county. The leaders should be seeking dialogue to iron out their differences. But as it is now, Ms Mwangaza is once again literally on the chopping board in the Senate. This is the House of Parliament that exercises oversight over the counties, monitoring leadership and funds. Its overall function is to protect the interests of the counties, especially revenue allocation, and the role of their governments.

As has happened twice before, Meru MCAs impeached her last week. Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has recalled the House, which has been on recess, for a special sitting after 49 out of the 69 MCAs voted to remove her from office. The governor is accused of gross violation of the Constitution, misconduct and abuse of office.

Last November, senators rejected as unsubstantiated all the charges that had been levelled against Ms Mwangaza. The first attempt to oust her was made in December 2022, just four months after her election.

Impeachment is a useful tool that should only be applied when there is conclusive evidence.