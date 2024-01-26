Ignoring court orders a recipe for anarchy

Threatening to disobey court orders is the surest way to invite anarchy and set the country on the path to chaos and destruction.

Unfortunately, politicians, including President William Ruto, who should be championing the rule of law as sacrosanct, have been issuing such threats. They are setting a bad precedent in a country that has always cherished law and order.

The latest spark to the raging controversy is a Court of Appeal ruling that has halted the housing levy deductions.

Naturally, the President is unhappy about the ruling against his pet affordable housing progamme. However, only a few days ago, he reiterated his commitment to obeying court orders, disowning his own earlier threat. Could he have meant that he will only obey favourable court orders?

It is quite chilling to imagine what would happen if everyone chose to disobey court decisions. It would be dangerous and certainly not the way to go. Anyone who feels aggrieved about a court decision is free to challenge it. There are no two ways about it.

The Appellate Court’s ruling on the housing levy is not the final step. And the government has hinted that it will appeal and thus the Supreme Court will have the final say on the matter.

So, why the apparent bitterness on this housing scheme? Could there be more than meets the eye? These are the issues that need to be interrogated further. The Judges and Magistrates Association has also denounced the continuing attacks on the courts by the politicians.

The assault on the Judiciary by the Executive is a matter that also touches on the key principle of separation of powers that enhances governance. The Executive cannot purport to direct the Judiciary on how to discharge its constitutional mandate of administration of justice.

Politicians should stop intimidating courts and litigants by imputing improper motives. They should not demonise magistrates and judges for their rulings.