IEBC owes Kenyans well-run, free and fair elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has come under intense scrutiny over its preparedness for the August 9 elections.

The electoral agency, therefore, cannot afford any slipups as that could be costly for the country, whose citizens are eager to exercise their right to choose their leaders, as happens every five years.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati and his team have pledged to do their very best in managing the elections. That is their mandate and cardinal duty.

They are not doing Kenyans a favour. They must not just get ready to fully discharge their duties, but must also promptly respond to any queries or stakeholders’ concerns.

Time may be running out, but it is not too late to tie the loose ends. We have, for example, established that there has been no official gazettement of the 16,000 candidates with regard to whom some ballot papers have already been received.

What Kenyans expect to see is a properly documented process towards the polling day, the casting of ballots, counting and announcement of results.

The IEBC must demonstrate that it is firmly in control, and not merely hurtling towards a possible fiasco.

The agency has had five years to prepare for this election and cannot afford to repeat past mistakes.

The IEBC came under scathing condemnation by the Supreme Court in its judgement that nullified the 2017 presidential election, citing glaring irregularities. The apex court had no option but to cancel the result as “the discrepancies were so widespread", indicting the commission for failing to meet the constitutional and legal requirements.

Mr Chebukati, who was found to have declared the winner using forms with “dubious authenticity”, should not entertain sloppiness or oversights this time.