IEBC must work hard to rebuild public trust

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is in the spotlight as the countdown to the next polls begins. At the heart of the matter is the capability of the commission to preside over credible elections in August next year. Second is adequate funding to enable it to prepare properly for the polls.

First, the commission suffers a credibility crisis since the nullification of the 2017 presidential election. The Supreme Court declared that the commission made grave errors and faulted its processes. The credibility crisis worsened between 2017 and 2018 after the exit of four commissioners, who are yet to be replaced.

Second, the exit of the commissioners raised questions on the commission’s ability to make policy decisions. Filling of the positions is underway after interviews were conducted a few weeks ago and names of candidates submitted to Parliament for vetting and approval before appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Third, issues have been raised about the ability of IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati to preside over the next elections. Some political players say he doesn’t inspire public confidence. This, however, is a sensitive subject that should be handled with care, given that it is now less than one year to voting day and destabilising the commission could disrupt election preparations.

IEBC requires at least Sh40 billion for the elections but the National Treasury only allocated it Sh33 billion, creating a deficit.

Besides the funding shortfall, the government has declared that IEBC does not require external funding for the electoral process. Yet there are aspects of the electoral process such as public communication and voter education that are traditionally supported through donor funding. There is need to explore funding alternatives, provided that this is done procedurally and transparently.