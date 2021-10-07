IEBC must ensure all the eligible voters are listed

  • An informed citizenry should be the last defence of our democracy.
  • Voter registration should not be carried to only justify the legal requirement. 

With 10 months to the 2022 General Election, the last mass voter registration drive is being marred by poor turnout. Reason? The Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has not rolled out proper voter education, purposely or fortuitously.

