IEBC must ensure all the eligible voters are listed

With 10 months to the 2022 General Election, the last mass voter registration drive is being marred by poor turnout. Reason? The Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has not rolled out proper voter education, purposely or fortuitously.

An informed citizenry should be the last defence of our democracy. Electoral fraud is not only about vote rigging at the ballot box but also failure by the IEBC to prevent manipulation of voter registration by politicians and other partisan groups.

The millions of identity cards that lie uncollected in government quarters represent disenfranchised people. The intentional corruption and tainting of the voter registration process, either by gerrymandering, transfer of voters or disenfranchising sections of the population, is an age-old practice which IEBC should have tamed by now. Its failure to sensitise the voters, especially the youth, is leading to apathy and, hence, the poor turnout in voter registration countrywide.

Voter registration should not be carried to only justify the legal requirement. The role of IEBC, and we spend billions on the organisation, is to maintain a near-accurate register of all eligible voters through a transparent and accurate process. Failure to do that only leads to skewed registration and tyranny of numbers. Millions are people are disenfranchised simply because there was no deliberate attempt at educating them on the power of the ballot and choice of leaders.

IEBC must conduct civic education and encourage women, youth and other vulnerable groups to not only register as voters but to also participate in the election process. What we are witnessing is a sorry state of our democracy.