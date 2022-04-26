IEBC must be firm and fair to all candidates

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has, following talks with the two major coalitions in this year’s general election, pushed back the submission of the names of their presidential candidates and running mates from April 28 to May 16. The date applies to candidates for governor and their deputies.

This is a step in the right direction. What is disconcerting is the fact that the new date was announced following discussions mainly between the electoral body and Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance and Dr William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said yesterday the names will then be submitted for vetting for integrity before they are declared candidates. However, the deadline for the submission of aspirants’ names for the Senate, MP, Woman Representative and MCA — April 28 — remains unchanged.

While the additional time should give the coalitions and parties ample time to sort out their challenges and fine-tune the teams, the decision is likely to heighten public anxiety as the long wait to know the presidential running mates continues.

The IEBC, as the arbiter in this vital national competition for leadership, must not appear to be yielding to arm-twisting by the two big coalitions. Such decisions should be reached after involving all the political groupings and considering voters’ interest. It should not, for instance, disadvantage those who have opted to run as independent candidates.

There is no need to cause unnecessary panic as the elections are just about three months away. The IEBC must be even-handed in its handling of any complaints, concerns or requests to ensure a level playing ground for all the parties in the August 9 elections. It must not set a bad precedent that would erode the various stakeholders’ confidence in its management of the electoral process — from the campaigns to the casting of ballots and the declaration of results.