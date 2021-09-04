IEBC has its work cut out, must hit ground running 

Finally, new officials were appointed this past week, ending a long period of uncertainty over the legitimacy of the country’s electoral agency. The fully constituted Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has its task well cut out and speed is of essence.

For starters, the commission must strive to regain public confidence and demonstrate that it is well prepared to preside over the next general election. The commission lost credibility after the 2017 election, when the Supreme Court annulled results of the presidential vote because of grave anomalies.

Moreover, electoral practices and processes, including transmission of results, were faulted and the implication is that the commission must review and strengthen its operations. This process must begin immediately and, importantly, it must transparent.

Second, the commission has been making policy decisions when it had only three commissioners. This is fraught with risks. The recent ruling on the constitutional amendments through the Building Bridges Initiative put IEBC in the spotlight, with the accent that it was operating irregularly. It is incumbent on the commission to review all the questionable policies and decisions and regularise them before they are challenged and vanquished in court.

Third, the commission has to embark on strategic and comprehensive preparations for the forthcoming elections. It has to review the election roadmap and make appropriate plans for infrastructure and resource acquisition and installation. Past experiences have been unedifying. Equipment are brought at the last minute and most end up not being used, forcing the agency to conduct its processes manually when they ought to be digitised.