Hustlers Fund falls short of poll campaign pledges

A key election campaign promise that must have endeared President William Ruto to many poor Kenyans, the Hustlers Fund, is finally taking shape. Kenyans 18 and above and businesses with a turnover of Sh100 million or more will qualify for loans from the fund.

The new Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, has published the draft Public Finance Management (Financial Inclusion Fund) Regulations (2022).

However, what is being unveiled is nothing near the source of free loans that the real ‘hustlers’, who are defined in Kenyan lingo as petty traders and other small-scale business owners, may have hoped for.

The proposed fund has metamorphosed into something that has nothing to do with ‘Mama Mboga’, boda boda and other such traders who had been touted as its intended beneficiaries. The regulations, now subject to public participation, contain tough penalties, including a Sh10 million fine or a prison term of five years, for those who misappropriate the funds.

Indeed, that did not come as a surprise. President Ruto has categorically declared that there is no free money, promising would-be loan beneficiaries an annual interest of less than 10 per cent. As he succinctly put it, “Let nobody think that the government will give them free money.” He also advised those interested in borrowing the funds to organise themselves in saccos. And it gets trickier as borrowers with a poor credit score will be charged higher interest rates and face penalties.

This raises the question as to how different this fund is from the existing state financial entities, such as the Youth Fund, that target these same groups of Kenyans. The Sh50 billion annual fund to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which will be officially rolled out on December 1, risks duplicating what exists.

The question that arises is, shouldn’t the government have just helped to strengthen the existing saccos in various sectors, including transport, by providing them with additional funding to reach more potential borrowers? Another more logical move would have been an intervention to lower interest rates and other charges and boost small-scale businesses.