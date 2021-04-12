Hunt for Chief Justice must give us the best

  • The country requires not just competent CJ and Supreme Court judge but individuals with astuteness to preside over the justice system.
  • A malleable Judiciary is a threat to democracy and rule of law.

Judicial reform has been a critical subject of national discourse. The 2010 Constitution proposed far-reaching transformations, whose key highlights include creating the Supreme Court and competitive appointment of judicial officers.

