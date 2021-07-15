Hunt down the killers, murderers of children

The arrest of 20-year-old Masten Milimu Wanjala over abductions and killings of children in Nairobi and its environs presents an opportunity for thorough investigations into this macabre and ritualistic practice that has traumatised many families and the nation.

By his own account, Wanjala admitted to killing some 13 children and audaciously took the investigating officers to the sites where some were dumped. Whether he is deranged, a vampire or proxy to some extortion rings, that cannot be ascertained for now. But the fact is that the country is witnessing inordinately high numbers of child abductions and killings, pointing to a grim social problem.

The statistics are astonishing. Police records show that at least three children are reported missing in Nairobi alone every day. Between March and June, 61 children were reported missing, although 33 were found and reunited with their families. Last year, a lobby, Missing Child Kenya, reported that 242 children went missing. More ominous, the perpetrators often demand ransom from parents and relatives but end up torturing and killing the children in captivity.

The surge in child kidnapping and murder raises the question as to whether this is a commercial enterprise or ritualistic adventure by some imprudent people with devilish designs. Whatever the case, it strikes fear in the hearts of many. Children are no longer safe. It is particularly harrowing in urban informal settlements and other low-income neighbourhoods where insecurity is rampant.

Vigilance is key to eradicating this vice. Police and community security networks have to be on the alert to keep off these demonic criminals who pounce on defenceless children with nefarious motive. Families are challenged more than ever before to keep tabs on their children, who they interact with and who visits their neighbourhoods.