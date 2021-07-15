Hunt down the killers, murderers of children

By  Editorial

  • The country is witnessing inordinately high numbers of child abductions and killings, pointing to a grim social problem.
  • Police records show that at least three children are reported missing in Nairobi alone every day.

The arrest of 20-year-old Masten Milimu Wanjala over abductions and killings of children in Nairobi and its environs presents an opportunity for thorough investigations into this macabre and ritualistic practice that has traumatised many families and the nation.

