Hunger fears by NCPB proof of poor planning

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has warned that more than 12 million Kenyans in 23 counties are at risk of starvation. But what makes it terrible is the national food bank’s revelation that it has sold all its stocks. This as many parts of the country experience severe drought with crops yet to even germinate.

The country produces 3.2 million tonnes of maize yearly, against a demand of 3.8 million tonnes. NCPB sought Sh10.3 billion in the last financial year for emergency food stocks but faced stiff competition from millers and traders, who offered better prices and prompt payments. It was to buy three million bags of maize at Sh7.56 billion, 50,000 bags of beans at Sh405 million, 30,000 bags of green grams at Sh270 million and 20,000 bags of powdered milk at Sh340 million.

Now there’s talk of importing six million bags of maize to plug the shortage and lower flour prices, which have hit Sh165, up from Sh130 per two-kilogramme packet. That, though necessary, should not be used as an avenue for unscrupulous traders to flood the market with either toxic and substandard foodstuffs or have the window, if granted, to run into the harvest season, dampening the farm-gate prices of produce.

Besides, imports will drain the country of the scarce foreign exchange amid a sluggish economy that has brought about high cost of living.

However, this is an avoidable crisis. First off, NCPB should have bought sufficient food to stock up the National Food Reserve during the glut seasons, when helpless farmers sold farm produce at a throw-away price due to lack of markets. Then, the agency gave excuses, such as not having enough funds.

NCPB, and its parent Ministry of Agriculture, should strategise to avoid a recurrence of the prevailing situation. The National Treasury should allocate sufficient funds to the agency to buy enough food, from farmers at market prices, which it can then stock up and sell to millers and other consumers during shortages.