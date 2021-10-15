Huduma case a lesson in sticking to procedure 

By  Editorial

  • The petitioners had argued that there was no guarantee that personal data would not be hijacked for illegal use.
  • Section 31 of the the Data Protection Act requires that data processing be preceded by a data protection impact assessment to mitigate any risks.

A High Court ruling declaring the Huduma Namba registration illegal is a major setback for the government, considering the huge amount of resources spent. This is a crucial intervention by the court, which, though costly, having consumed Sh10.6 billion, emphasises the need to do things properly and legally. The petitioners had argued that there was no guarantee that personal data would not be hijacked for illegal use.

