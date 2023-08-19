How to silence bandits

There are encouraging signs that the perennial banditry that has ravaged the North Rift region over the years can be eliminated. And it is not just about deploying more security personnel backed up by police reservists, though this is crucial.

After all, the so-called cattle rustlers, who are actually armed robbers, wield sophisticated weapons and never shy away from engaging even the elite General Service Unit in combat.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has visited the region several times since taking over the docket last September and read the riot act to the brigands. President William Ruto has also delivered stern warnings to the stock thieves that the government will do everything within its power to eradicate the menace. But more still needs to be done.

One of the most dangerous places where bandits roam with wild abandon is Tiaty constituency, which has been described as the “murder capital” of Baringo County. It is a remote area with difficult terrain that is not easy to police and thus a safe haven for bandits. Hundreds of locals and dozens of police officers have been slain in never-ending attacks.

But the bloody image is changing, thanks to the involvement of one government agency. The Geothermal Development Company has stepped up drilling for steam in an enterprise that is changing the region.

This multibillion-shilling investment is opening up an area that has provided a hideout for the bandits for years. The project heralds a new dawn that is silencing the guns and unlocking economic potential by creating much-needed jobs for locals.

Roads, and other infrastructure as well as clean water projects are being provided in an effort to drag the region into a progress-laden future. We hope evacuating the power generated to the national grid should eventually help to lower the cost of electricity countrywide.