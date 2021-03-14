Host twin golf events well

The Magical Kenya Open golf championship gets under way on Thursday at Karen Country Club after it failed to tee off last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The four-day event is part of the European Tour, which has handed the country a second one, Kenya Savannah Classic, to be staged from March 23-26 at the same venue.

When Kenya was named as Africa’s Best Golfing Destination by World Golf Awards in 2020, beating the likes of Morocco, Egypt and South Africa, which are considered as the cream of the continent in golfing, then you expect some good action.

That shows the confidence the rest of the world has in the country and it should not be taken for granted. This is considering that this will be the second international sporting event in the country since Covid-19 lockdown in March 13 last year.

The two golf tournaments will play a huge role in affirming Kenya’s status as a top sporting travel destination, especially in the wake of the pandemic. Last October, the country successfully hosted the Kip Keino Classic, one of the legs in World Athletics Continental Golden Tour. It was the only international athletics event hosted in Africa last year.

Kenya is also due to host the iconic Safari Rally from June 24-27 next year. The event will be returning to the World Rally Championship for the first time since 2003.

A field of 156 players drawn from 30 countries, including 12 Kenyan pros and six amateurs, are expected for the Kenya Open. Each of the tournaments has the same prize money — €1 million (Sh133 million) and 2,000 points towards the “Race to Dubai”. They will be broadcast to over 600 million homes globally, including millions in Kenya, on free-to-air television.

It will be a good opportunity for players who will not have performed well in the Kenya Open to shine in the Savannah Classic. Caddies, too, are bound to reap big. Making the cut and finishing in top 10 will guarantee the players good money.