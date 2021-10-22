Hope at last for cricket

  • That the International Cricket Council (ICC) has embraced the proposed constitutional changes is music to the ears of Kenyan cricketers and supporters of the game alike.
  • Now, registration of Cricket Kenya members will commence and pave way for the eagerly-awaited, all-inclusive elections.

After years of protracted wrangles, a new Cricket Kenya (CK) constitution was yesterday finally adopted at a stakeholders’ validation conference in Nairobi.

