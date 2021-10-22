Hope at last for cricket

After years of protracted wrangles, a new Cricket Kenya (CK) constitution was yesterday finally adopted at a stakeholders’ validation conference in Nairobi.

The Lady Justice (Rtd) Joyce Aluoch-led Cricket Normalisation Committee announced the breakthrough that has been immediately embraced as a fresh start for the development of the game in Kenya.

Besides Justice Aluoch, other committee members were Justice (Rtd) Alnashir Visram (vice-chairman), Mrs Jane Muigai-Kampuis, Morris Aluanga and Dr Walter Ongeti, who have all done an outstanding job in unlocking the impasse.

After Kenya made it to the semi-finals of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, there was so much hope that the game would grow, and that Kenya would finally join the Test-playing elite nations. However, incessant wrangles, turf wars and power struggles saw the strong foundation that had been laid collapse, and the game has since been on a free-fall.

Credit must go to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for constituting the Normalisation Committee and working closely with all stakeholders and the International Cricket Council (ICC) to end the malaise.

That the ICC, represented in the normalisation process by Dr Tavengwa Mukuhlani, has embraced the proposed constitutional changes is music to the ears of Kenyan cricketers and supporters of the game alike.

Now, registration of Cricket Kenya members will commence and pave way for the eagerly-awaited, all-inclusive elections which shall, hopefully, get the game back firmly on the rails.

We hope to see Kenya rise from the current nadir, to the dizzy heights that saw Steve Tikolo, Maurice Odumbe, Ravindu Shah, Asif Karim, Kennedy Obuya and other cricketing legends enjoy global superstar status and bring glory to the country.

Women’s cricket in Kenya has also shown so much promise and a stable Cricket Kenya will help build proper structures to sustain such growth, with emphasis on the development of the schools game and motivating club cricket.