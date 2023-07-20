Honour MPs’ summonses

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u has been fined Sh500,000 for skipping five summonses to appear before the Senate Committee on Education to answer questions relating to the payment of retired teachers’ pensions. Members of the committee have threatened to impeach Prof Ndung'u for failing to pay the 23,487 teachers who retired 20 years ago.

First, two decades is a very long time to wait for pension dues after serving the nation diligently for many years. Secondly, the CS claimed to have released the money, but the intended recipients say they did not receive it. So, where did the money go? Who was paid? The CS needs to shed light on that.

Thirdly, he has ignored summonses by a parliamentary committee five times. That smacks of impunity, for which he should pay the Sh500,000 fine imposed on him by the MPs.

If the CS doesn't have satisfactory answers to the MPs' queries, it would be within their right to impeach him as he will have failed in his official duty.

As the summons rightly indicated, Article 125 of the Constitution and Sections 18 and 20 of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act explicitly grant the Senate and its committees the authority to summon individuals for evidence or information gathering. This legislative power must be respected and upheld by all members of the government, including CSs.