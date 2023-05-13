Honour freedom fighters 

Yesterday’s shaking of hands between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga at the funeral of Mau Mau freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi’s widow, Mukami, is an important event that should go some way in easing the ongoing national political tension.

It was, indeed, the first such close encounter between the two leaders since they fought out a tough battle in the August 9, 2022, General Election.

It took the Supreme Court to endorse President Ruto’s victory in the hotly disputed presidential race, which is still at the core of the current standoff that has necessitated the holding of the planned bipartisan talks to resolve it. It has taken the State Funeral of a freedom struggle heroine to bring the top national leaders together.

There will always be differences as the various groups chart their political courses. However, they should all appreciate the need to forge national unity and continue the journey to emancipate all Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliations from the vestiges and shackles of oppression and subjugation.

Mukami’s husband paid the ultimate price, making a valuable contribution to the fight to free Kenyans from British colonial rule. She also did her part and ended up in detention alongside other gallant Kenyan women. However, even after the country gained independence 60 years ago, the Kimathi family and many others remained on the periphery as others savoured the fruits of independence.

Perhaps the most emotional moment was President Ruto’s announcement that the government will strive to locate the body of the freedom fighter. He is believed to have been hanged in Kamiti, but nobody knows where his bones still lie deep in the ground to date. The best honour for Kimathi would be to find the body and accord him a State Funeral, as has been done for his widow.