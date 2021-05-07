Honour coaches’ contracts 

The threat by world football governing body Fifa to ban Kenya from all international matches following Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) failure to pay former national team coach Adel Amrouche should not be taken lightly.

On Thursday, Fifa issued a fresh warning to FKF to settle former Harambee Stars coach Amrouche’s Sh109 million compensation for unlawful dismissal in full before June 30 or risk being kicked out of international football.

Kenya now risks being barred from competing in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, which were to begin in June but were pushed to September due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

FKF fired Amrouche and the entire Harambee Stars technical bench in 2014 after the team failed to qualify for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, but the Algerian-born Belgian filed a case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for wrongful dismissal.

Fifa had initially awarded Amrouche Sh60 million in 2017 but FKF unsuccessfully appealed the decision at CAS, and the amount grew to Sh91 million. The money owed to Amrouche has accumulated five per cent interest each year for the past seven years. FKF had by the end of April only managed to pay the coach Sh22.5 million, prompting Amrouche to seek Fifa’s intervention.

Wrongful dismissal

This is not the first time FKF has fired a coach in total disregard of its contractual obligations. Former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson was awarded Sh58 million by the Labour court in Nairobi for wrongful dismissal in 2017. Sebastian Migne, another former Harambee Stars coach, was also awarded Sh6 million after FKF irregularly sacked him in 2019.

Such reckless decisions have proved costly for the country as they come with hefty fines that eat up money meant for developing local football.

Local clubs, notably Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, have also been slapped with heavy fines for irregularly dismissing their coaches and players. This year, Fifa directed Gor Mahia to pay its former coach Steve Polack Sh1.4 million, while AFC Leopards have been ordered to pay former coach Casa Mbugo Sh6 million.