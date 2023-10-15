Hone athletes for medals

A thrilling first leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series took place on Saturday at the People’s Park, Machakos County.

That kicked off a busy 2023/2024 Athletics Kenya season. The packed season calls for proper planning between AK, athletes, coaches, athletes’ management teams and other stakeholders to increase the chances of the country excelling internationally while avoiding burnout by our athletes.

The Athletics Kenya Track and Field season, usually held in February or March, will now begin this December, the change having been necessitated by the delayed 2023 African Games resheduled for March 8-23 next year in Accra, Ghana.

The five-leg cross country series marks the start of Kenya’s journey to the World Cross Country Championships scheduled for March 30 in Belgrade, Serbia.

The country also hopes to send teams to the World Athletics Indoor Championships on March 1-3 in Glasgow, Scotland, the World Athletics Relay Championships scheduled for May 4-5 in Nassau, Bahamas, and World Athletics Under-20 Championships on August 26-31 in Lima, Peru.

Kenya’s ultimate target is winning the most gold medals ever at the Olympic Games from July 26 to August 11 next year in Paris. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were rescheduled for 2021 due to Covid-19 outbreak, it bagged 10 medals: Four gold, four silver and two bronze. This was a drop in performance from its best ever run—at the Summer Games during the 2016 Rio Olympics, where it hauled in 13 medals: Six gold, six silver and a bronze.