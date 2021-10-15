Hold officials to account

Editorial

  • The High Court  ruled that FKF is a public office and, thus, its financial dealings and those of its office bearers should be open to scrutiny.
  • Mwendwa is also facing increased pressure to account for funds the federation receives from the government and other stakeholders.

A key ruling by the High Court on Thursday on the scrutiny of affairs at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) promises to be a game-changer regarding the oversight role of state agencies on local sports federations.

