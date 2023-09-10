Hold credible FKF polls

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has announced that Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will head to the polls in February 2024.

Mr Namwamba recently made the announcement in his submission before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare chaired by West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor.

Crucially, the CS also announced the forthcoming FKF polls will be held as per the Sports Act. Football elections in Kenya have been bogged down by controversy, including multiple court cases, postponements and allegations of foul play.

Incidentally, the confusion has spilled over to the pitch, where national teams and clubs competing in continental assignments have consistently struggled to impress.

We hope the forthcoming elections will be different.

We urge stakeholders to choose the next set of football leaders wisely to avoid the wrangles that have dogged the current office.

Currently, the sport is struggling over a lack of confidence from the private sector, which is exhibited by a lack of sponsors. As a result, many footballers go for months without pay.

The government has lately shown interest in supporting the development of football. However, one issue that must be addressed is whether FKF president Nick Mwendwa is eligible to contest for another term. Mr Mwendwa, whose tenure has been dogged by allegations of corruption, high-handedness, abuse of office and fallout with senior government officials, will have served the required eight years by the next elections.

The football fraternity should not be treated to a circus. Officials who have served their terms ought to create room for others. It’s some of these shortcomings that saw Mr Namwamba’s predecessor Amina Mohamed move swiftly to disband FKF in November 2021, replacing it with a Caretaker Committee.

That saw the world football governing body, Fifa, ban Kenya from all international assignments in February last year, a move that saw the national football teams, Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets, miss out on their respective Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last year.