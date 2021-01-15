Hockey union needs cash

Four Kenyan teams have started preparations at City Park Stadium for two major tournaments this year.

The senior men’s and women’s teams are building up for the Northeast Africa region qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations planned for March 1 to 7 in Nairobi. Two other Kenyan men’s and women’s teams will participate in the Junior Africa Cup Under-21 set for March 22 to 28 in Accra, Ghana.

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) presented a Sh44 million budget of to the Ministry of Sports in October last year to help in the preparation and participation of the four teams in the two events.

Hosting the seniors’ competition that will have seven men’s and eight women’s teams will cost the union Sh15.5 million while taking the junior teams to the continental events will require Sh28 million.

Two winners from the Northeast will join others from Northwest and Central in the Africa Cup of Nations due in October this year at a venue to be announced later. The winners of the continental final will represent Africa at the women’s World Cup in 2022 in Spain and the men’s Cup due in India and 2023.

While the teams are back in training, both KHU and the government must ensure that they are exposed to a conducive environment to prepare to their utmost level.

It will be an embarrassment to the Kenya if it fails to host or take part in the continental events considering our history in the game, and past achievements.

Sadly, the country's hockey standards have plummeted over the years, with poor pitches and lack of exposure partly contributing to the slide.

It’s important for the government to release the funds on time so that KHU can prepare well, considering that the implementation of Covid-19 protocols requires resources.

The players need to settle down and concentrate on delivering the qualifications. We can only hope they will rebound after missing out in qualifying for this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.