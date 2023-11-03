Hockey decline worrying

Kenya’s return to the Olympic hockey tournament remains a mirage after the men’s and women’s national teams failed in their quest to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics during the Africa qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa.

The men will play for fifth place after they lost to Ghana 3-1 on Wednesday, failing to make it to the semi-finals while the women’s side will battle for bronze after falling 1-0 to Nigeria in the semi-final yesterday.

The results are not surprising and mirror the failing hockey standards in the country with the blame not only on the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) as they are also a reflection of general sports management in Kenya.

So far there, only two teams have qualified for Paris 2024, namely the women’s volleyball team 'Malkia Strikers' and men’s seven-a-side rugby side 'Shujaa.'

The hockey teams join the women’s seven-a-side team in failed bids even though the latter have a last chance at the repechage (inter-continental playoffs) in June next year.

The Kenya women’s hockey team finished second in the Africa qualifiers for the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics, were third for the 2016 Rio Games and fifth for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The men’s team finished third in the qualifiers for Beijing and Rio, were fourth for the London Games and fifth for the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers. Kenya’s men last competed at the Olympics at the 1988 Seoul Games.

There was massive interference in the teams’ selection. This is one of the reasons why the men’s head coach, Fidelis Kimanzi, failed to travel with the team resulting in poor fielding.