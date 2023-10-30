History aside, give King Charles warm welcome

The British monarch, King Charles, arrives in the country today for a much-anticipated four-day State visit, accompanied by Queen Camilla. This is his first trip to Kenya since he ascended to the throne, succeeding his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, in September last year.

There is excitement over the visit, which is meant to cement the cordial relations between Britain and its former colony that is celebrating 60 years of Independence. The visit is aimed at entrenching the good relations and strong and dynamic partnership.

On the agenda is exploring how Kenya and the United Kingdom can boost mutual prosperity, tackle climate change and promote youth opportunities and employment.

The UK has, over the years, played a key role in training Kenyan human resources through scholarships. Kenya and the UK are trading partners, which have also over the decades engaged in solid economic cooperation for development.

Of course, special arrangements have been made to ensure that the monarch has a comfortable and memorable stay. Kenya is important to the Royal Family as King Charles’s own mother became the Queen while visiting the country when her father died in 1952.

Highlights of the visit

He has visited the country before, but circumstances have changed and he returns as the King of England. A meeting with President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, will be one of the highlights of the visit.

There will pomp and it is also reflected in the work of renowned graffiti artists, who have transformed a fleet of vans to pay homage to Kenya’s matatu transport culture.

But it is not all rosy. There is a clamour among Kenyans for the King to officially apologise for the atrocities committed on their compatriots by British colonial forces. The British have ruled that out. There are also calls for reparations for excesses during colonialism that oppressed and exploited Africans.