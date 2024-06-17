Historic World Cup glory for U-17 girls soccer team

The country is basking in rare glory, following a great achievement in the international sporting arena. This is an excellent performance by not just teenagers in the popular sport of soccer, but actually a group of young girls, who have brought immense joy with an excellent history-making show.

The Kenya Under-17 women’s national team, Harambee Junior Starlets, have just made the country quite proud. Their qualification for the 2024 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup on Sunday is the best news ever in the country’s football history.

Junior Starlets have capped their good run in the Africa qualifiers, beating Burundi 2-0 in the return leg in Nairobi. They have amassed an aggregate score of 5-0, having won 3-0 away in the first leg a fortnight ago.

These immensely talented girls have become the first Kenyan football team to qualify for any Fifa World Cup. It is a feat that should mark a huge turning point in the country’s soccer fortunes. Junior Starlets have had a great run. They started their campaign strongly when they beat Ethiopia 3-0, setting up the date with Burundi.

They join two other African nations, Nigeria and Zambia, for the World Cup finals to be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3. The girls’ feat is a manifestation of the country’s great sports potential that should be nurtured and fully supported.

Junior Starlets’ qualification should inspire the national men’s football team Harambee Stars, which is currently participating in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. The men are not doing well enough, as they now lie in fourth position behind Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon and Burundi.

It’s heart-warming for Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to have rewarded the team with Sh10 million. The girls and the technical bench deserve this and more motivation. The girls will need a good training environment, facilities and facilitation and some friendly matches to fine tune for the big occasion.