Historic step but no easy transition to clean energy

Just when it seemed destined to end on a sour note, the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai drew applause and cheers. This was in response to the closing statement by the meeting’s president, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, on Wednesday.

Developing countries have now been assured of transition financing from fossil fuels, such as petroleum, to clean energy by 2050. This controversial announcement addressed a fossil fuels phase-out for the very first time.

Dr Al Jaber lauded the agreement to address the transition to renewable energy and double efficiency, with a robust action plan to keep the 1.5° Celcius maximum temperature goal within reach. Almost 200 countries have agreed to begin reducing the use of fossil fuels to avert the worst consequences of climate change. With the ‘dirty’ fuels accounting for 80 per cent of the world’s energy, this could signal the end to oil age.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the historic inclusion of fossil fuels as a key contributor to climate change as their discussion has been blocked for years. “The transition is inevitable, whether you like it or not. Let’s hope it’s not too late” is his stark warning.

However, the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) is calling for more concerted efforts to alleviate the suffering of the millions reeling under climate change effects. Fossil fuels are pollutants that need to be phased out. Africa holds six per cent of known global reserves of oil and gas, accounting for 12 per cent of the production, and 16 per cent of the total exports.

Therefore, a significant concessional financial support for the continent’s transition from the fossil fuels is essential. The lack of progress means that these least polluters will continue to suffer the consequences of the huge carbon emissions by the wealthy countries. A $100 billion loss and damage compensation pledge has risen to $800 billion but the rich nations remain tightfisted.