Hiring teachers right step but be careful with reforms

With schools set to reopen for the newly reorganised education calendar in just under two months, every effort must be made to ensure a smooth start.

For the first time in over two years, the normal school year that begins in January has been restored. Education officials and teachers will be hoping to put behind them the disruption of school terms by the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the most encouraging moves is the planned hiring of 35,500 new tutors by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). It is a slight adjustment from the 30,000 posts that had been initially lined up.

The recruitment of the additional teachers is a step in the right direction even though the new total is still far short of the 100,000 recruits pledged by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Quite laudable, though, is the commitment to fixing the endemic teacher shortage, which is more pronounced in the remote arid and semi-arid regions. After all, President William Ruto’s government had promised recruitment in phases, as the national economic crisis bites.

The new teachers will be deployed to primary and junior secondary schools. The TSC has announced 9,000 vacancies on permanent and pensionable terms and 1,000 primary school teachers. It will also hire 21,550 teacher interns for junior secondary and 4,000 for primary schools.

As the Grade 6 learners, who sat their Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) candidates this month transition to junior secondary school, both the current teachers and the recruits must be urgently trained to equip them with the skills to handle the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Also, the government should boost capitation for building infrastructure and providing tuition materials and facilities, especially additional classrooms for Grade 7.

But likely to create confusion and burden school administrators and parents is the ban on primary schools boarding facilities. Following a public outcry, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has clarified that there will be some exceptions. Shutting down boarding facilities in the remote regions and those for students with disabilities is likely to needlessly create more problems.