Hire well for digital security

The cyberattack on the e-Citizen portal last month has confirmed the vulnerability of the increasing digitisation of key government services and private sector operations for greater efficiency. Millions of Kenyans who depend on these services were terribly frustrated and inconvenienced.

Among those affected were M-Pesa transactions, buying of electricity tokens and digital banking. Travellers also could not book their SGR train tickets. Kenya Power experienced a payments system failure.

This came just under two months since the launch of a landmark programme to transform public service delivery. Some 5,000 government services are now readily accessible to the citizens. It is, of course, part of a larger initiative to streamline, foster transparency, and curb corruption by reducing physical contact between the people seeking services and intermediaries such as bribe-seeking brokers.

So far, the government has not revealed if any vital data was stolen or defaced during that attack. However, the decision to hire 250 staff to secure the country’s digital platforms is telling. It underscores the government’s concern about the threat to vital data that has to be kept out of the hands of crooks, who might use it to the country’s detriment.

This grave online threat is a wake-up call to a country that has distinguished itself in the region and the continent for its expertise and advancement in electronics. Indeed, Kenya is at the core of what has been described as the Silicon Savannah and should live up to that by enhancing digital security.

The daring attack that temporarily halted the government’s online operations has underscored the need to move with utmost speed. The very best personnel should fill the vacancies that have been created for cyber security experts. It is, in fact, turning out to have been a blessing in disguise.