Hire more teachers to revamp early learning

Formal education is essential in honing children’s skills from an early age. Early childhood education is crucial for the establishment of a firm foundation before pupils enter the primary school stage. The reality on the ground, however, confirms that at this nursery school level, there has been minimal direct government involvement.

The education authorities mostly put in place policies and carry out monitoring and supervision. However, the government needs to get a bit more involved, as this level of education is crying out for efficient management. It is, especially crucial with the rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) as part of the education reforms.

It should worry all the stakeholders, especially the education officials and parents that the number of nursery school teachers has dropped by 20 per cent in five years. This calls for intervention to revamp the Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) education in the country. The ECDE is critical in preparing young children for primary education.

The programmes are essential, hence the need for the government to be fully involved in their development and implementation. With the increasing demand from a fast-growing population, it is noteworthy that the government is engaged in efforts to improve access and the quality of teaching and learning from the primary school level.

However, it needs to move faster to arrest the decrease in the number of ECDE teachers, which has increased the pupil-teacher ratio, with serious implications on quality. The number of ECDE teachers dropped by 22,472 between 2014 and 2019, and the latest statistics are unlikely to be any better.

The counties have tried to remedy the situation, but it still calls for more concerted efforts and a helping hand from the national government. With the total population of children under five of 7.2 million catered for by just about 50,000 ECDE centre classes, access to learning at his age is minuscule.