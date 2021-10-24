Hire more teachers to revamp early learning

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • It should worry stakeholders that the number of nursery school teachers has dropped by 20 per cent in five years.
  • This calls for intervention to revamp the Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) education in the country.

Formal education is essential in honing children’s skills from an early age. Early childhood education is crucial for the establishment of a firm foundation before pupils enter the primary school stage. The reality on the ground, however, confirms that at this nursery school level, there has been minimal direct government involvement.

