Hire more teachers to boost 100pc transition

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • A number of counties, especially at the Coast and North Eastern regions, are lagging behind, registering an enrolment rate below 70 per cent.
  • This means more than 30 per cent of youngsters who should transit to secondary school are falling out of the education system.

The government’s campaign to register all Form One students in secondary schools is bearing fruit. So far, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha indicates several counties have attained more than 90 per cent enrolment of Form Ones, which is quite remarkable. If sustained, the country will easily achieve the international goals on education for all.

