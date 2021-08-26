Hire more teachers to boost 100pc transition

The government’s campaign to register all Form One students in secondary schools is bearing fruit. So far, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha indicates several counties have attained more than 90 per cent enrolment of Form Ones, which is quite remarkable. If sustained, the country will easily achieve the international goals on education for all.

Education is a fundamental right. The law stipulates that all children should attain basic education, which is internationally defined as pre-school, primary and secondary schooling. It is by attaining that level of education that an individual is able to acquire knowledge, skills and aptitude to be able to operate optimally in society and enjoy other rights such as economic, political and social.

However, a number of counties, especially at the Coast and North Eastern regions, are lagging behind, registering an enrolment rate below 70 per cent. This means more than 30 per cent of youngsters who should transit to secondary school are falling out of the education system. Clearly, that is worrisome.

Some of the reasons for this state of affairs include poverty, negative cultural practices and attitudes that lead to early marriages and teenage pregnancies, as well as poor infrastructure. Whereas the goal for 100 per cent transition is laudable and must be sustained, it is fraught with challenges. Most schools have been forced to admit inordinately large numbers of Form Ones and stretching facilities to the limit. Schools are heavily congested and teachers overburdened.

As we have argued before, the government must match 100 per cent transition policy with infrastructure and resource provisions. Beyond admission, focus should shift to quality teaching and learning.