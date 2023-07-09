Hire enough teachers to plug endemic shortage

a The biggest problem affecting all the schools in the country is not lack of classrooms or other physical facilities but an acute shortage of teachers. This has all along been a major headache for the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) but should be a source of concern to the Education ministry and, of course, the entire government.

With just 360,635 of the 900,000 registered teachers on its payroll, TSC plans to recruit a few more in due course. It will require an extra Sh134 billion in this vital step towards bridging the teacher shortage that is undermining learning. The biggest irony, though, is that many schools are understaffed.

Without additional funding, the TSC cannot implement its five-year strategic plan that includes the recruitment of 111,870 teachers on a permanent basis, coughing up Sh73.8 billion. It also intends to recruit 100,000 teachers on contract for Sh24 billion.

TSC gets a huge budget allocation from the national government with Sh323.7 billion earmarked for the current financial year. But this can hardly meet all its needs, including improving teachers’ welfare, as demanded by their unions.

A few months ago, only 30,000 teachers were hired, falling short of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance election campaign promise to recruit 100,000 of them upon assuming office. Funds must be found to enhance quality learning in public schools by retaining the teachers whose contracts will expire in January. And more money will be required to prepare teachers for the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Internships have been an unpleasant experience for the teacher recruits, what with delayed salaries and other challenges. It also beats logic why qualified teachers should be hired as interns despite the huge shortage. Why not just employ them on a permanent and pensionable basis?