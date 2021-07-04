Higher teaching skills deserve better terms

The reforms being undertaken in the education sector through the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) have wide-ranging implications and will take long to be felt.

At the core of the reforms is a shift from knowledge-based education to skills-oriented learning programmes. This means a paradigm shift of mindset. Teaching techniques, assessment and transition from one level to another will be different from what obtains under 8-4-4.

Against this backdrop, one area targeted for major change is teacher education. The content, skills and practice of teaching are being changed. Teachers will require higher levels of cognitive skills and new teaching approaches to deliver the curriculum.

Similarly, the entry requirement to teacher training colleges has been raised to a minimum of C in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination and the qualification upgraded from certificate to diploma.

But all these have implications in terms of implementation. First, it means the teaching profession will henceforth target top performers in high school. Training programmes at the colleges have to be upgraded. To be sure, a new curriculum for teacher training colleges has been developed.

New qualifications

The second point is that the teachers graduating from college should be employed immediately to avoid the wastage that obtains in the country. Thirdly, the teachers’ remuneration should be raised to align with the new qualifications and competencies. A lot of work has to be done to realise these higher ideals.

Teacher training colleges should be expanded and upgraded to produce the calibre of teachers needed to implement the new curriculum. Lecturers at the TTCs require skills upgrade to produce high-calibre teachers.

Similarly, the government must begin working on modes of recruitment, deployment and new compensation structures for the teachers. This is what will attract more people to train as teachers. It does not make sense for a top candidate in high school to seek a career in teaching when employment is not guaranteed and the pay is low.