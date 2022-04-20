Higher school fees will burden parents more

Secondary school principals have, at their annual conference, petitioned the Ministry of Education to allow them charge more fees, citing inadequate funding, which they say has made their work difficult. They have proposed an increase of Sh8,000 per student in boarding school and similar capitation per learner.

That essentially means, to maintain a student in a secondary boarding school, Sh16,000 is needed. The proposal will not go down well with the many parents struggling to put food on the table as food prices soar, escalating the cost of living.

The timing of the call is unfortunate, considering the financial burden on parents. It is for that reason that they, last year, appealed to the ministry to reduce school fees and it obliged.

Since last year, the school calendar has four terms instead of the usual three so the pressure has been more. The economy is also not performing well and most families feel the pinch. An extra bill on them will only strain the family finances.

When the principals made proposals, they also made clear their reasons. Over the years, many of them have struggled to run the institutions with the limited funding. Boarding schools are most affected as they have to feed the students and maintain them in school from next week up to the end of November, with only brief breaks in between the two terms.

Although the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association did not provide the exact amount schools owe suppliers, the debts run into millions of shillings. Schools are also owed similarly huge amounts in unpaid fees but the ministry bars the heads from sending the affected students home. That would be counter-productive since some of them end up dropping out. To compound the problem, former students owe schools, which lack the means to collect the debts.