Higher civil servants’ rent still a good deal

Rent is a huge cost element that most employees struggle with every month. Many end up in sub-standard housing, for which they still pay an arm and a leg. A fairly decent accommodation provides peace of mind, family protection and harmony, without which employees would be distracted in their duties.

But unlike in the past, not many employers house their staff. After all, it is not their core business and, once they have paid salaries, it is up to the employees to get a roof over their head.

The government has always proved to be a good employer, providing decent housing to both senior and junior staff. But the standards have badly declined in recent years with government housing being inadequate and in appalling condition. But as rents in private accommodation skyrocketed, government workers have generally enjoyed reasonable rates.

However, civil servants living in government houses are alarmed about a rare 10 per cent rent increase to take effect in April. The first review since 2001, it has unsettled the government workers who have been enjoying their housing bliss.

True, many of the houses are in poor condition with some pretty derelict, having been inherited from the British colonial government. Economists advise that rent should take up 15-30 per cent of the money allocated for basic needs, which should, in turn, account for half of the gross income.

As Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga explained, the 10 per cent increase is way below the market rate as this is part of the employer-assisted housing for civil servants. The workers have received periodic house allowance raises without a corresponding rise in rents.

Government workers may be upset about this but the reality is that their rents are generally much lower than what private sector workers pay for, sometimes, poorer housing. Those who pay Sh10,000 monthly for modest accommodation will only fork out Sh1,000 more.