Help schools to retain more needy children

Education is a major social equaliser but only when it is accessible to even the poorest of the poor. This is hardly the case.

The children of the poor are, in most cases, condemned to wallow in helplessness as their parents cannot pay for them to go to school despite the availability of some public and private bursaries and scholarships.

Those who manage to get an education have their path to jobs and a better life opened. This is why it makes sense to give an opportunity to every child, irrespective of family status.

But as a new report indicates, lack of, or poor infrastructure, understaffing and marginalisation are some of the factors that lead to dismal academic achievements by learners with the low-income groups being the most affected.

The report also states the obvious: Learners who attend schools that have amenities such as libraries, electricity, small class sizes, more teachers and reliable supply of clean water perform better than their counterparts who lack the facilities.

A not-for-profit organisation, Usawa Agenda, has also found that children from poor backgrounds often go to school much later, which adversely affects their performance.

Also, children of parents with no or little formal education end up performing poorly, being victims of what has been described as “inherited illiteracy”.

These findings are significant as the country grapples with the transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

However, an interesting development is parents citing economic difficulties as the reason for ditching the “academies”, which were quite popular some time back for excelling in national examinations, and opting for public schools.

Overall, 40 per cent of the learners have dropped out of school due to lack of fees despite the government’s Free Primary Education (FPE) programme. It is worse in the arid and semi-arid areas due to widespread poverty in the harsh environment.