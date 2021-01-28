Help the poor to get jabs

With Kenyans eagerly looking forward to receiving the Covid-19 vaccines, everybody expects that it will go well.

This is a decisive stage in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has literally brought lives to a standstill, with increasing infections, deaths, job losses and other adverse challenges.

The world breathed a sigh of relief when top American and European pharmaceutical firms developed vaccines that were found to be effective in curbing the spread of the virus.

Many in the West have already received the jabs and, considering the logistical and other challenges, it was going to take a little longer before the drugs reach our shores in the East African region.

It is, therefore, encouraging to hear that the country has secured Sh43 billion for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines at Sh770 per dose.

Poor families

However, that price could spell doom for the majority of poor families. The effectiveness of vaccination lies in enabling many people to access the drugs. Donors, including the World Bank, are doing their best to ensure that the vaccines reach those who need them most.

This is commendable but the government must mobilise its own funds to expand the reach once the vaccination campaign begins early next month. The first phase will involve 1.3 million frontline staff, including healthcare workers, security officers and teachers. Also targeted are 5.1 million people aged above 50 and 5.2 million people with chronic illnesses.

The bulk of the population of more than 40 million must also be vaccinated. For the many large poor families unable to even provide a meal a day for their members, this will be a tall order.

It is, perhaps, time the government speeded up the seizure of the billions in the mega corruption scandals to pay for the vaccines and enable the people to get the life-saving jabs.