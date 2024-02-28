Help police fight stress

The police do a tough job of maintaining law and order and protecting lives and property. They often face life-threatening incidents in the line of duty.

The officers thus need to be psychologically prepared to do their work as they put their lives at grave risk. They need solid support, encouragement and protection.

It is, therefore, essential that they undergo psychological counselling and even spiritual nourishment to manage emotions and stress.

In many police stations, the officers do not have adequate housing. Some live in makeshift structures or share one room, which they partition using curtains and share the kitchen.

In these dire circumstances, there have been cases of domestic violence, some resulting in deaths, including suicides. Some officers have used their official weapons to kill their colleagues, themselves or their spouses.

Police officers need special guidance and counselling to deal with the difficulties arising from their work. It is thus commendable that they now get psychosocial support from experts deployed to their stations. Indeed, every police station enjoys the services of professional counsellors.

The counselling programmes in police stations have the desired effect as there has been a reduction in work-related stress and deadly family disagreements.

The 30 gazetted police stations in Uasin Gishu County, for instance, have reported a positive impact since the counselling of the officers began.

Similar programmes should be rolled out throughout the country, including the remote outposts, where tough terrain and harsh weather also take their toll on the officers as they wait to battle armed bandits.

With at least three suicide cases involving police officers reported every month, the setting up of a counselling unit to evaluate and design a programme to help prevent mental illness and substance abuse is laudable.